The Malibu Times’ office, located at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Due to the closure, the deadline to submit People and sports items has been moved to Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m., and the deadline to submit advertisements has been moved to Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m. Please contact the office at 310.456.5507 with any questions.
Malibu City Hall will also be closed on July 5, and the Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, has been canceled.
The Michael Landon Community Center and temporary skate park at Malibu Bluffs Park will be open for normal operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. All city parks will be open as usual. The Malibu Community Swimming Pool will be closed on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5.
The Malibu Business Roundtable virtual meeting will take place as usual on Friday morning, July 2, at 8:30 a.m.
As of Tuesday, there were no reported fireworks permits filed with the LA County Fire Department; however, residents of Malibu Colony were anticipating a show to take place July 4.
We wish all of our readers a happy and safe holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.