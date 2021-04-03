Variety recently reported that actress, producer and real estate investor Sandra Bullock currently owns two beachfront properties in Malibu—both on Malibu Cove Colony. It took the publication a while to put together a complete list of Bullock’s real estate holdings, because she makes the purchases “through a complicated maze of LLCs and other investment entities,” but they determined she owns at least 17 U.S. properties.
It appeared that the two Malibu properties were strictly for investment, so don’t expect to see Bullock shopping at Ralphs anytime soon. The star reportedly divides her time between multimillion-dollar homes in Austin, Texas; Jackson Hole, Wyo., New York City, New Orleans, and Beverly Hills.
She bought the first Malibu property in June 2018, paying $8.5 million for a beachfront home inside the Malibu Cove Colony. The 3,700-square-foot house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Two years later, in June 2020, records indicate Bullock dropped $5.3 million on another oceanfront property just a few doors down from the first—a small, 1,300-square-foot mint green midcentury cottage. Shortly after that purchase, it was put up for lease.
Bullock, 56, was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2010 (when she won an Oscar for her performance in “The Blind Side”) and 2014. Of her nearly 60 films, audience standouts include “Bird Box,” “Miss Congeniality,” “Speed” and “Gravity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.