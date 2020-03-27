Los Angeles County residents who have had hours cut, been furloughed or have suffered complete loss of work due to COVID-19 can seek relief through the state.
Individuals may qualify unemployment insurance, so long as they are still “able and available to work” but their employer has reduced working hours or shut down. Benefits range from $40-450 per week and are offered for up to six months. To apply, visit edd.ca.gov/unemployment/filing_a_claim.htm.
Anyone who is unable to work due contracting or exposure to COVID-19, however, can file for a Disability Insurance (DI) claim. The diagnosis must be certified by a medical professional. “Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50-$1,300 per week,” according to the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). To apply, visit edd.ca.gov/Disability/How_to_File_a_DI_Claim_in_SDI_Online.htm/SDI_Online.htm.
Financial help is also available to those who are “caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional).” These people can file for a Paid Family Leave claim. To apply, visit edd.ca.gov/Disability/How_to_File_a_PFL_Claim_in_SDI_Online.htm/SDI_Online.htm.
Residents looking to apply for general relief, CalWORKs, Medical or CalFresh through DPSS can still do so online at yourbenefits.laclrs.org/ybn/Index.html or via its call center (866.613.3777). The department’s offices “are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.”
For immigrants residing in the county, the LA County Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) has created a list of resources available at oia.lacounty.gov/coronavirus-updates/.
Undocumented immigrants do not qualify for unemployment insurance, but they can apply for Disability Insurance or Paid Family Leave. As for services through the DPSS, undocumented immigrants do not qualify for the benefits. However, other members in your household could qualify. These members are allowed to apply for the entire household.
For questions or help with these programs, visit the OIA website or call 800.593.8222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.