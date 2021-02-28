Update, 8:06 a.m.: All lanes of PCH were reopened.
A fire reported burning in Malibu in the predawn hours of Sunday, Feb. 28, has been knocked down, according to the LA County Fire Department. The department remained on scene working on the blaze, according to Malibu Times reporters on scene.
California Highway Patrol reported Malibu Canyon Road was closed from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma; the City of Malibu reported Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, as of 5:40 a.m.
The blaze, which was called in at 4:24 a.m., burned an estimated four to five acres in the Malibu Civic Center area on Sunday amid high winds, but was knocked down as of 5:36 a.m. according to the department. However, a shelter-in-place order for nearby apartments (in the Malibu Knolls area) was ongoing, according to eyewitnesses, and fire department personnel continued to work the fire.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or structures damaged, according to the LA County Fire command and control as of 5:36 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
