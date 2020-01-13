The following incidents were reported between 12/15 - 12/20:
12/15
Wedding crasher
Deputies responded to a burglary at a business on Latigo Canyon Road. The victim left her purse in a bridal suite and, upon return, her purse appeared to have been tampered with and her wallet was stolen. The wallet contained multiple credit cards, gift cards and $1,700 in cash. There was no video surveillance for evidence.
Laptop lifted
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Solstice Canyon Road in Malibu. A laptop valued at $1,200 was stolen from a vehicle while the victim was hiking. The rear driver-side window was shattered and no other items were taken.
12/17
Lawn larceny
Deputies responded to a burglary on a residential area near Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. After deputies reviewed surveillance cameras, a suspect wearing cargo shorts, a gray long sleeved shirt and black gloves was seen stealing packages from a front yard. The packages contained synthetic grass and couch cushions.
12/20
Car bust
Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Selfridge Drive in Malibu. The victim was out of town for five months and, upon return, his vehicle had been damaged and ransacked. There was damage made to the running board on the driver’s side and the catalytic converter appeared to have been tampered with. The total in damages was estimated at $2,600.
