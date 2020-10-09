A sign reads: “We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our guests and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting the Beach Club. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the CDC, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting the Beach Club, you voluntarily assume all risks to exposure to COVID-19. Let’s keep each other healthy and safe.”