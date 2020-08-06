Four traffic accidents occurred on Pacific Coast Highway within just a few hours of each other—from about 1:30 p.m. to 9: p.m—last Saturday, Aug. 1.
First, around 1:30 p.m., an injury-causing accident involving two cars at PCH and the Malibu Pier resulted in both drivers being transported to a hospital. “This is a “great reminder why U-turns from the shoulder are not only illegal, but extremely dangerous,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station posted on Facebook.
Then, at 3:47 p.m., three vehicles collided on PCH at Winding Way, not far from Paradise Cove.
At about 8 p.m., a traffic collision occurred at PCH and Encinal Canyon. Later that evening, another collision occurred at PCH and John Tyler Drive (though this was handled by Malibu Volunteers on Patrol).
On Friday, Malibu beach team deputies contacted a male adult, approximately 35 years old, on the beach who showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. The man, a Los Angeles resident, was arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. “Deputies are out daily to ensure the safety of all beachgoers,” the LASD emphasized.
On Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m., LASD and Malibu Search and Rescue, together with the California Highway Patrol, dealt with a vehicle that went over the side of Malibu Canyon about 2.5 to three miles north of Pacific Coast Highway. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.
