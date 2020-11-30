Update, 10:04 p.m.: Forward progress has been stopped on the fire that broke out on Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Grandview, about 2.5 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway on Monday night, Nov. 30, according to an alert from the City of Malibu.
Southern California Edison reported 1,051 customers remained without power in the Big Rock area of Malibu.
LA County Fire Department was responding to a small brush fire located off Topanga Canyon Boulevard about 2.5 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway on Monday night, Nov. 30.
As of 9:38 p.m., the fire was described as being about one-eighth of an acre, with live wires down that were thought to have caused a power outage to more than 1,000 customers in the Big Rock area of Malibu.
"Looks like it was a traffic collision in which a vehicle struck a pole and it looks like the electrical box was on fire and touched off some brush," LACoFD Supervisor Pittman described.
At 9:51 p.m., Pittman reported the department was awaiting Southern California Edison's arrival to continue firefighting efforts.
"We’re out there, looks like we’re waiting on Edison to de-energize the box so we can do some work out there," Pittman said. "They did release some of the units, so it seems like the fire is not a fast-moving one."
The call for the fire came in at 9:12 p.m. and LACoFD was on scene with a first-alarm fire response including air support, according to another spokesperson with the department.
There was no immediate information available about the wind or brush conditions, nor was there word about any structures threatened.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.