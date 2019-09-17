The National Merit Scholarship Corporation provided the complete list of semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship program, which included one Malibu resident.
Maximus J. Mellberg of Malibu High School was named a semifinalist for the program. Mellberg is one of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The semifinalist ranking is based on scores achieved in the 2018 Preliminary SAT test, or PSAT, taken nationally by high school juniors each year. In order to be granted a National Merit Scholarship, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, according to information provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. That information will include the student’s “academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.”
In the end, 7,600 National Merit Scholarships will be awarded to the class of 2020.
