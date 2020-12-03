The Shark Fund, which gathers donations from the community to support local public school programs, is halfway to its yearly fundraising goals, Shark Fund Chairwoman Caren Leib said in a prepared statement.
Now, the group is reaching out to the community for help getting over that last stretch.
“We are so grateful for our amazing students, teachers, parents and families who gave so generously,” Lieb said. “Now, we are reaching out to our extraordinary Malibu community as we approach the year end giving season to help us reach our fundraising goals.”
The Shark Fund has been around since 2003. It collaborates with other groups such as individual schools’ PTSAs, Arts Angels and the Athletic Booster Club to fund arts, sports and other programs at Malibu Middle and Malibu High that are not paid for by the district. The Shark Fund supports a wide variety of programs, from college counseling to photography, ceramics and art supplies to robotics and computer software to athletic equipment and uniforms. According to the statement, every student at Malibu Middle and High School benefits from the tax deductible funding that The Shark Fund raises for excellence in education.
“We appreciate our parents stepping up this year during this unprecedented time,” Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller added in the statement. “After the Woolsey Fire, the pandemic, and the new normal of distanced-learning, our families are challenged right now, so it says a lot about them that they gave their hard-earned dollars to our schools.”
“We are committed to continuing these fundamental programs at Malibu Middle and High School and that is why we are asking for community financial support,” Miller concluded.
Visit thesharkfund.org to donate.
