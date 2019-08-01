Now that it is well into summer, the search is on for The Malibu Times’ 2019 Best Dog of Summer. The Malibu Times is currently looking for submissions for the fifth-annual contest.
Think your canine has what it takes? Apply by emailing a high-res photo and a brief description as to why your dog is the best boy or girl out there to editorial@malibutimes.com. A hard copy of the photo and description may be brought to The Malibu Times’ office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Your pooch will have the chance to win some great prizes including a $50 gift card for Pacific Coast Pets, a free car wash (up to $25 in value) from Eco Auto Spa, free boarding night and a free bath at Malibu Dog Hotel, a free grooming visit with Malibu Grooming Co, and passes to “A Science Tail!” exhibit at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Aug. 9. The Best Dog of Summer winner will then be announced in the next issue on Aug. 15. Contestants’ photos may appear in the newspaper and on social media.
We look forward to meeting Malibu’s furry friends!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.