The following incidents were reported between 1/21-1/31:
1/21
Key snatcher
Deputies responded to a vandalism call on Pacific Coast Highway near the Malibu Pier. The victim said the key ignition mechanism and cover worth $1,000 was missing from his vehicle. There were no other items stolen. The victim said there were no witnesses nor surveillance recordings of the incident.
1/22
Home burglary
A laptop, designer bag and necklace estimated to cost $4,200 were stolen from a home on Las Virgenes Road. The victim said the items were not inside his apartment where he left them before leaving for a trip. There were no signs of forced entry. The owner said the manual keypad that locks the front door malfunctions from time to time. The victim said he had notified management at Malibu Canyon Apartments of the keypad problem several times.
1/23
Card declined
A wallet was stolen from a center console to a vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach. The victim noticed that the lock was tampered with and his wallet was missing. The victim was later notified that an attempt of $1,676 was made at a Best Buy in Culver City and $771 at a Rite Aid. The card was declined at both retail stores.
1/25
Unlocked vehicle
A designer bag worth $300 and $600 in cash was stolen from the unlocked vehicle parked on Solstice Canyon Road in Malibu. There were no signs of forced entry or damage made to the vehicle.
1/30
Lost and found
An estimated $830 worth of personal items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Topanga Canyon. The victim parked his unlocked vehicle in front of his girlfriend’s home and, upon return, $300 in cash, an iPad and a U.S. passport were stolen from the rear driver’s seat. The victim was able to locate the iPad in a townhome in North Hills. No damages were made to the vehicle.
Cosmetic theft
Deputies responded to a grand theft at a pharmacy on Malibu Road. The store manager was conducting inventory and noticed several cosmetic items were missing from the shelf. He reviewed the video footage and saw an individual described as a white male adult, approximately 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, wearing a dark jacket and dark pants. The suspect was seen bending over and taking the items in one of the aisles. Approximately $1,019 worth of cosmetics were stolen.
Damaged door
A victim was notified about potential fraudulent charges to two of her credit cards. The victim returned to her vehicle parked on Trippet Ranch and noticed the driver side lock was damaged and her wallet open and emptied of $200 in cash. The damage to the driver’s door was estimated to cost $500.
Million-dollar grab
A home on Rambla Orienta was broken into and $1,024,000 worth of electronics and jewelry were stolen from a safe. The victim said they returned to their home to the front door smashed open and the master bedroom ransacked with multiple drawers left open. The victim noticed scrape marks on the floor as if someone dragged a large heavy item and noticed their safe was missing. The victim said the alarm system was off during the time of the incident but their “Ring” security camera was able to provide footage of the suspects.
1/31
Shopping spree
Deputies responded to a petty theft call in Surfrider Beach. The victim left his vehicle’s key fob under a bush adjacent to his vehicle and upon return, the key fob was moved; however, the victim said nothing was missing or out of place. The victim was later notified that a total of $3,770 in purchases were made with his credit cards. The purchases were denied and the banks were conducting a fraud investigation.
