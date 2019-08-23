The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station will be increasing the security at this year’s Malibu Chili Cook-Off, taking place at the Malibu Civic Center. The event will feature live entertainment, a carnival, a silent auction and, of course, chili. The sheriff’s station sent out a message about the increased security, noting it takes community safety seriously and hopes everyone in attendance will enjoy the event.
“We’ve hired our special enforcement bureau to be here for the entire event,” the new Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Captain Matthew S. Vander Horck said. “It’s not that we’re anticipating anything; we just want to have their presence there for everyone.”
Hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, the Chili Cook-Off takes place on Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, on Civic Center Way.
