Poet and you know it? Submit to the city’s upcoming poetry anthology by Monday, April 5. The anthology’s theme is “Who We Are.”
Submissions will be selected for inclusion by Malibu Poet Laureate Dr. John Struloeff and the Poet Laureate Committee.
“Since many community members have come to Malibu from elsewhere, potential contributors are encouraged to focus on two facets of their lives: poems that depict the contributor’s Malibu life or poems that describe a previous time and setting in the contributor’s life,” according to a press release from the city.
Poets selected for inclusion will also be asked to provide biographical information “that will allow readers to immerse themselves in the diverse lives and identities that make up Malibu.”
Poets may submit an application and a poem at MalibuCity.org/Poetry. For more information or assistance with online submissions, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org or call 310.456.2489, ext. 349.
