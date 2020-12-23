Local steakhouse Mastro’s caught some ire last week for staying open for outdoor, in-person dining despite county health regulations requiring restaurants to revert to only takeout and delivery. “Apparently If You’re Rich You Can Keep Eating at Steakhouses in Malibu,” Eater LA headlined its article; TMZ went with the headline: “Mastro’s Ocean Club Malibu Come Dine-in, Folks... Screw Newsom’s Ban!!!”
The restaurant was reportedly still allowing patrons to dine on-site in a large white tent; the tent itself was in violation of previous COVID protocols as it was not open on three sides.
When The Malibu Times reached Mastro’s on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 22, a restaurant spokesperson said it was only open for takeout and that its last day of indoor service had been Monday, Dec. 1.
