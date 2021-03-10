The rates of COVID-19 infection in Malibu continue to trend downward, with 12 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus this week (from March 2–8). There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported. In total, seven residents are counted among those killed by the viral disease. Updated vaccination statistics were not available; the most recent count listed 2,009 residents as having received vaccines, but it had been more than two weeks since numbers were last reported on Feb. 20.