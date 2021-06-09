With the rate of new coronavirus cases continuing to decline, the State of California will be lifting mask requirements in many scenarios beginning Tuesday, June 15. Fully vaccinated Californians can ditch the mask at grocery stores, gyms and bars. Those who have not been fully vaccinated may not, but the state does not have a system to weed out the deceitful, so businesses can either request proof or go by the honor system.
In Malibu, three new cases of the virus were reported in the week from June 1–8. The city’s total cases is 445 over the course of the pandemic, with eight deaths. Malibu’s vaccination rate continued to lag behind that of LA County as a whole, with 55.6 percent of residents ages 16 and up having received at least one dose as of June 4, compared to the county’s average of 64.9 percent vaccinated.
The LA County Department of Public Health has scheduled a workshop to discuss the further reopening; the virtual event is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/AskReopeningTownHall.
