Due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, many events (including recurring events) have been cancelled in Malibu, including some worship services, school closures and performances. It is advisable to call or email ahead before attending any events to ensure they are still being held.
The Malibu Times has compiled a list of all the changes we are aware of. We are keeping it updated in real time. The document is available by clicking here.
If you belong to an organization and do not see its information in the document, send an email to shivani@malibutimes.com and help us grow this list. (Similarly, if your information has been updated, please be in touch.)
