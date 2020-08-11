There have been eight newsworthy real estate transactions in Malibu over the last six weeks, according to publications such as Variety and the LA
Times. Each of these properties was bought or sold by celebrities, architects, sports figures, business moguls or heirs for at least $5 million.
Four newsworthy houses have gone up for sale:
On July 28, actress Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez listed the Malibu beach house they just purchased in February 2019 and had not finished fixing up. The five-bedroom house with 50 feet of beach front was purchased for $6.6 million and is listed at $7.99 million. The property was previously owned by “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven. J. Lo and A. Rod haven’t made any public statement about why they decided to sell so quickly.
On June 24, Kobe Bryant’s business partner, Jeff Stibel, listed his 6,640 square-foot contemporary Mediterranean oceanfront home on Escondido Beach (below Geoffrey’s Restaurant) for $11.995 million. Stibel, 47, formerly served as chairman and CEO of the former Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corp and as president and CEO of Web.com. He holds a degree in cognitive science from Brown University and has made academic contributions to the field of brain science. He and Kobe Bryant co-founded Bryant Stibel, a $100 million venture capital fund they privately bankrolled. The pair invested in a wide variety of companies, including Scopely and LegalZoom.
On June 25, a noted architectural home in Las Flores Canyon, designed by famous Malibu architect Harry Gesner, was listed for $14 million. The 4,500-square-foot futuristic home, nicknamed “Ravenseye,” is currently owned by an English businessman. The property last sold in 2008 for about $3.9 million, according to public records. Since then, it’s been extensively upgraded in collaboration with Gesner.
The head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and former NBA all-star player Doc Rivers listed his beachfront Malibu Cove Colony home for nearly $13 million on July 7. The house was once owned by TV executive Don Ohlmeyer and leased by Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Rivers purchased the Spanish-style residence in 2017 for around $9.5 million. He also owns a Mediterranean villa in West Hollywood, a compound above Sunset Boulevard, and a lakefront mansion near Orlando, Fla.
On June 30, Gateway computers co-founder billionaire Ted Waitt and his wife, former model Michele Merkin, paid $34 million for one of two Point Dume homes owned by fashion designer James Perse and his wife, Brandi.
The home, located directly across the street from Barbra Streisand’s compound, had been owned by the Perses since 2010, when they bought it for $16 million. The 1.25-acre bluff-top property has direct access to Little Dume Beach. The Perses still own another Point Dume property as well as a horse ranch near Thousand Oaks.
Jordan Schur, Flip Records founder, former CEO of Geffen Records and current co-chairman of Santa Monica-based Suretone Entertainment, paid just over $5.5 million in what appears to have been an off-market deal for an oceanfront home along Las Tunas Beach on June 30.
On July 13, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, bought Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s former home on Broad Beach for $11.3 million. It had been owned by Miami businessman Jesse Jones since 2013. Reynolds is the lead vocalist and only remaining original member of the alternative rock band. The band has had a number of hits over the years, but may be best known for “Radioactive.” The couple owns another home in LA’s Eagle Rock neighborhood.
Cindy Robinson Mullen, 33, heiress to the Robinson Helicopter Company fortune, paid $14.5 million for a 10,000-square-foot house on a 4.4-acre estate on July 15. It was a spec house located in a gated area of Ramirez Canyon with a half-mile-long, palm tree-lined driveway and a motor court large enough for 12 vehicles. She also owns an oceanfront mansion in Hermosa Beach and a Hollywood Hills property where she lives with her husband, Tim Mullen.
Robinson, a University of Southern California grad, is the only daughter of entrepreneur Frank Robinson, 90, and his late wife Barbara. He started the helicopter manufacturing company in Torrance in the 1970s, which grew to $200 million in annual revenue. The Robinson R44, their most famous model, has been the world’s best-selling civilian helicopter for more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.