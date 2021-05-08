The following incidents were reported between April 21–25:
4/21
Grand theft cycle
An electric bicycle worth $3,000 was stolen from a parking garage on Civic Center Way. The victim said the bicycle contains a GPS tracking system onboard and he said he would contact the company to get the serial number and invoice information. The on-site security guard said they could provide surveillance footage of the incident at a later time.
Package pinched
A package containing $400 worth of exercise clothes was stolen from a front porch on Trancas Canyon Road. The victim has security footage of the suspect walking toward his front door, grabbing the items and walking out of sight. The suspect covered his face with his hoodie to hide from the security camera.
4/24
Beach bust
An estimated $8,750 worth of electronics and miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Old Malibu Road and PCH. The victim’s front passenger window was smashed and her items were stolen.
Book burglary
Two Chromebook laptops worth $600 were stolen from a vehicle parked on Malibu Road. The victim said her vehicle was locked; however, the center console was left open and the laptops were missing. The vehicle was not within security camera view for evidence.
Credit card thief
A vehicle parked on Malibu Canyon Road was broken into and the victim’s wallet was stolen. The victim received a notification of an estimated $1,223 worth of purchases were made at multiple stores with her credit cards. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $250 to repair.
Purse pilfered
A vehicle was broken into on PCH and Winding Way and the victim’s purse was stolen. The victim received a notification of an estimated $480 worth of purchases made with her credit cards at the CVS Pharmacy, Ralphs and Wholefoods in Malibu. There were no damages made to her vehicle.
4/25
Petty theft
Two garage remote controls were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Malibu Road. The victim parked his vehicle on his driveway and later said he forgot to lock his doors. The victim was unable to locate the remotes worth $50. There were no signs of forced entry and there were no security cameras available for evidence.
Grand theft
A vehicle parked at Leo Carrillo State Park was broken into and the victim’s wallet, phone and designer watch worth $7,800 were stolen. The victim placed his keys behind the rear passenger tire and went surfing. Upon return, the victim’s keys were in the same spot; however, his belongings were stolen. He later received a notification that a total of $38,667 worth of purchases were made with his credit cards. There were no damages made to the vehicle.
