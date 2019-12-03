On Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the second Malibu Homeless Connect Day event of the year will be held at the old LA County Courthouse located next to the public library at 23525 Civic Center Way. The event is organized by LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office and is typically attended by 60 or more individuals seeking services.
Homeless Connect Day provides those experiencing homelessness the opportunity to sign up for a myriad of free services under one roof, including health and medical services, social security, veterans services, legal assistance, veterinary services, DMV, food stamps, affordable housing, and jobs, among others. Every attendee will receive a free boxed lunch and more.
Carol Moss of Malibu’s CART asks prospective volunteers to, "Please enjoy a safe, festive opportunity to interact with our homeless neighbors, and at the same time help them to get services so that they can reconstruct their lives…Volunteers help the homeless clients navigate the many offerings at the event.”
St. Joseph Center in Venice, the volunteer coordinator for this Malibu event, asks that volunteers arrive at 9:30 a.m. for a brief orientation and stay for the duration of the event.
To volunteer for the Malibu event, please contact Reuben Vicente, Outreach Coordinator at St. Joseph Center in Venice at 323.961.0499 or RVicente@stjosephctr.org
For other questions about the event, contact Blake Clayton with LA County at 818.880.9416 or Carol Moss with Malibu CART at greenlotus@earthlink.net or 310.456.3591.
The event is sponsored by Malibu CART, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office, St. Joseph Center, The People Concern, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and the City of Malibu.
