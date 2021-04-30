The owner of Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, Lori Mills, announced Friday that the Saturday, May 1, Malibu Art Walk would be held in celebration of Carol Moss, the community leader, activist and artist who died last weekend at the age of 91.
The event, which runs from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, will feature some artwork created by Moss, whom Mills described as an "incredible person and an incredible friend."
Moss, a Malibu resident since the 1960s, co-founded the nonprofit charitable organization CART (Community Assistance Resource Team) to provide care and services to Malibu's unhoused population. More information on her remarkable life can be seen here.
In addition to her humanitarian work, Moss was a ceramicist who created multicolored bowls, vases and plates. Now, some of those pieces are on sale at Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, with Mills pledging 100 percent of proceeds from their sale will be donated to CART.
The monthly art walk takes place the first Saturday of each month and features live art demos, music and more at the galleries in the Civic Center area: Malibu Contemporary, Tracy Park, Song-Word Art House, Canvas Malibu and Red Ladder Gallery.
In addition, on Sunday, May 2, there will be a display from Malibu Art Association in the courtyard of the Lumber Yard from 1–5 p.m.
