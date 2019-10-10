Wendy Fire

10:55 p.m. A brushfire first reported Thursday evening, Oct. 10, in Newbury Park was reportedly 25 percent contained and holding at approximately 90 acres by late Thursday night, according to Ventura County Fire public information officers. The fire, which burned into open space in the far western reaches of the Santa Monica Mountains, did not damage or destroy any buildings and, as of the latest information from the department, was not responsible for any reported injuries.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area reported the Satwiwa Native American Culture Center, located near the burn area, had been spared damage.

9 p.m. A brushfire that started at the southern edge of Newbury Park shows the possibility of burning to the ocean at Point Mugu by morning. 

The Ventura County Fire Department's objective tonight is to contain this fire within the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains. They have drawn a containment box that they hope to keep the blaze within.

Its eastern boundary is Hidden Valley Road, up at Newbury Park. Draw a line straight south and it comes out to PCH at Mulholland--at the LA/Ventura County Line.
 
Malibu emergency officials are monitoring. The fire is in an area that did not burn during the most recent fires, including Woolsey. Its eastern boundary could very well be the western edge of last year's Woolsey Fire.
 
Right now, no houses are threatened.
 
8:25 p.m. Thursday: VCFD tells the Thous Oaks Acorn newspaper that a fire is at about 50 acres, burning south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road and continuing in a southward direction. As of now, the only structures threatened are those at the Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa, a spokesperson said.
 
Capt. Brian McGrath of VC Fire did not know yet where or how the fire started. He said the area burning was spared in the last two major fires to come through the area. -Thousand Oaks Acorn reporter.
 8:02 p.m. (from Ventura County Fire): A brush fire is burning in the open space south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road. The fire is currently burning away from homes and further into the open space. Potrero Road is CLOSED between Wendy Drive and Reino Road to allow emergency vehicle access. There are no evacuations ordered at this time. People are urged to avoid the area.
 
From KBUU: The winds in the area are blowing at 13 mph out of the north-northeast.
 
Ventura County fire tells KCLU/Thousand Oaks that it is burning in the middle of wild country and it will grow before it is contained. Two night-flying choppers are working the fire.
 
This is a breaking news event.
The story is updated and corrected as more information becomes available.
Emily Sawicki contributed to this report. 

