10:55 p.m. A brushfire first reported Thursday evening, Oct. 10, in Newbury Park was reportedly 25 percent contained and holding at approximately 90 acres by late Thursday night, according to Ventura County Fire public information officers. The fire, which burned into open space in the far western reaches of the Santa Monica Mountains, did not damage or destroy any buildings and, as of the latest information from the department, was not responsible for any reported injuries.
#Wendyfire the fire is holding at approx 90 acres with no structures damaged or destroyed. The fire is 25% contained, crews will be on-scene over night putting in hose line and constructing hand line. @VCFD @toaksvcso @SantaMonicaMtns @toaksvcso pic.twitter.com/BaAWRA18Nc— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 11, 2019
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area reported the Satwiwa Native American Culture Center, located near the burn area, had been spared damage.
Satwiwa Native American Culture Center and our ‘Ap (a replica of a traditional Chumash dwelling) have been spared. Nice work, fire crews! #santamonicamountains #wendyfire pic.twitter.com/fGmpI3Q3Az— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) October 11, 2019
9 p.m. A brushfire that started at the southern edge of Newbury Park shows the possibility of burning to the ocean at Point Mugu by morning.
The Ventura County Fire Department's objective tonight is to contain this fire within the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains. They have drawn a containment box that they hope to keep the blaze within.
