The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office announced on Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, that there remained an estimated 618,200 LA County ballots still to be counted in the November 2020 General Election.
That number included vote-by-mail ballots (520,000), conditional voter registration ballots (87,000) and provisional ballots (2,000), in addition to "miscellaneous" ballots (9,200)—such as write-ins, damaged ballots or ballots under review. A total of 3,382,543 ballots had been counted as of last tally provided on Wednesday.
Results were expected to trickle in throughout the month after Election Day, Nov. 3, with the next set of results expected on Thursday afternoon between 1–4 p.m., followed by another set of results next Tuesday, Nov. 10. Final result certification was set for Nov. 30.
For the latest information on Malibu's results including the Malibu City Council race, SMMUSD Board of Education race and more, click here.
