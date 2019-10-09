Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 76F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.