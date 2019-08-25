The City of Malibu and The Malibu Times will observe special hours for Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District offices and schools will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the holiday.
Malibu City Hall will be closed from Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2, making a four-day weekend for city staff.
As it is also a Los Angeles County observed holiday, the Malibu Library will remain closed.
The Malibu Times office, located at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, will also be closed on Sept. 2. The deadline to reserve space for advertisements will be Friday at noon. People items and sports briefs will be due Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Letters to the editor (no more than 350 words), obituaries, news briefs and calendar events will be accepted through the normal deadline of noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
We here at The Malibu Times wish you a safe and happy Labor Day Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.