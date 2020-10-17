Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions from Big Rock Drive to Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Saturday night, Oct. 17, following a first-alarm grass fire. The fire was burning between one half and one acre as of 9 p.m. Saturday. At 9:12 p.m., forward progress was reported stopped on the fire.
Conditions were described as "very light winds" with a slow rate of spread, as of 8:47 p.m. Saturday, shortly before the fire department confirmed forward progress has been stopped. The first-alarm fire response included a helicopter providing air support as well as ground crews.
The fire had been named the Topanga Fire.
The roadway remained closed as of 9:15 p.m. and crews were on scene mopping up.
