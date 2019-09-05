https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-300-thurs-sep5/
This is KBUU News - Day 300 - the Thursday Headlines:
- = How fast will the winds need to go to trigger a blackout???
- = Southern California Edison officials again refuse to say.
- = Caltrans pressing ahead with plans for a third new pedestrian traffic signal in Malibu.
- = Another mountain lion crosses the 101.
- = Layers of plastic coat the ocean floor off the Malibu coast.
- = Forecast highs for today: 78 on the beach … 90 across PCH … 100 in the mountains.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* TEMPERATURES...Temperatures will range from 85 to 95 degrees for
the coastal areas, warmest a few miles inland from the beaches.
Across the valleys and mountains, temperatures will warm to
between 95 and 105 degrees, including the Santa Monica
Mountains.
* IMPACTS...Overexposure to the heat can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion. Without intervention, that can lead to heat
stroke. Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are
partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.
——
Once again last night …. a Southern California Edison official dodged the direct question … about when they will turn off electric power in Malibu when winds get strong. And an even bigger question: have their threatened wind blackouts already implememented … been justified??? Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/power-company-refuses-to-divulge/
——
Caltrans officials say they are finalizing design for a pedestrian crosswalk signal … at the Corral Creek bridge.
That’s in front of the Malibu Seafood restaurant. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/caltrans-still-planning-ped-signal/
——
A third known mountain lion has successfully crossed the 101 Freeway north of Malibu. https://www.radiomalibu.net/another-cougar-makes-it-out/
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. ((( time ))))
——
The ocean seabed off North America is coated with an “explosion of plastics pollution” … according to samples of mud taken from the in the seafloor in the Santa Barbara channel
The San Diego Union Tribune reports … that the Scripps Institution of Oceanography is finding evidence of a boom in plastics production that occurred worldwide after World War 2.
Consumer products, ranging from bottles to clothing … stored froever in the sediment.
The was carried into the ocean by storm runoff … or in the form of mirorplastics slushed out of sewage treatment plants, and became embedded in sea floor sediment.
Scripps took core samples a few miles from shore, in 1,900-feet of water, at a spot where the physical makeup of the ocean helps to preserve layers of sediment.
Most of the plastic fragments are smaller than a piece of lint.
Scripps researches remind us that not all plastic descends to the seafloor.
Much of it floats at or near the surface.
Scripps scientists helped clarify this point in 2009 when they conducted a landmark study of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an immense area of debris roughly 1,000 miles off San Diego.
This story is reported in the San Diego Union Tribune.
We have a link to it posted at the KBUU Newswire.
——
Traffic … in 85 seconds … first …
——
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Temperatures will range from 85 to 95 degrees for
the coastal areas, warmest a few miles inland from the beaches.
Across the valleys and mountains, temperatures will warm to
between 95 and 105 degrees, including the Santa Monica
Mountains.
* IMPACTS...Overexposure to the heat can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion. Without intervention, that can lead to heat
stroke. Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are
partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Hot today )))) … highs (((( 78 )))) beaches … (((( 100 )))) mountains and canyons.
No Winds today … it will be hot and humid and heavy air this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:16 )))).
After that … ((( warm )))) tonight … low (((( 74 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( a little bit cooler )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 74 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 72 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 84 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 75 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 67 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach … 72 at Surfrider.
Mo says the waves today are (((( 1 to 4 )))) feet high ….
Good form… surf’s up he says.
Those are (((( good )))) surfing conditions …..
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.