The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will hold a Zoom meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, to gather public input about the design process of a new building for the perennially under-construction Malibu High School.
A press release from the district invited “students, parents and community members” to “receive an update and provide input” on the design of the building that will be constructed on the site of the former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. District officials and representatives from the two architecture firms involved with the project will speak. The meeting will be passcode-protected.
Funded by bonds from 2018’s Measure M, the new high school building “will include well-lit classrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen and café, outdoor learning areas and pitch spaces connected by common areas designed to add to the collaborative learning environment,” according to the press release. “The building will also include high school administration offices.”
Questions may be directed to senior design manager Barbara Chiavelli at bchiavelli@smmusd.org.
How to join the meeting:
Meeting URL: bit.ly/3n3ifEE
Phone: 669.900.6833
Meeting ID: 942 5836 3333
Passcode: 948113388
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.