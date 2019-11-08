Update, 12:09 p.m.: All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday in the area of Las Tunas Beach following an earlier closure due to a fatal collision.
All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions were closed Friday morning, Nov. 8, due to an investigation following a fatal traffic collision.
The crash involved two vehicles and was called in to 9-1-1 just after six o'clock, according to Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station Watch Sgt. Braden. As of 8:50 a.m. Friday, Braden estimated the highway would be closed for an additional "two to three hours."
Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.
