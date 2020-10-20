A Hollywood mainstay husband-and-wife pair have listed what would be Malibu’s most expensive sale of this year so far—that is, if it sells at their asking price of $29.5 million.
Emmy Award-winners Neal Marlens and Carol Black, the writing masterminds behind sitcoms such as “Growing Pains” and “The Wonder Years,” recently put up the listing, according to the LA Times.
They’ve lived in what the LA Times described as a “massive oceanfront compound” in “the exclusive Encinal Bluffs community” for 16 years. They originally bought the house, which occupies nearly two acres, for $4.85 million in 2004, which means they could net a massive profit off its sale. Malibu’s most expensive on-market sale of 2020 so far was a Point Dume estate that sold for $21.76 million this summer. The most expensive Malibu listing on the market today is that of Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan, who listed their Thai-inspired compound for $100 million.
Marlens and Black upgraded their house throughout the years with an eye for sustainability, according to the LA Times.
The property utilizes a photovoltaic system to power itself and a solar thermal water system to warm its swimming pool and heated floors. Additionally, it has a spa, a tennis court, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop garden, ocean views and a one-bedroom guesthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.