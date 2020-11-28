LA County on Friday, Nov. 27, issued a limited stay-at-home order aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The order's restrictions include prohibiting all gatherings outside one's household except for protests and religious gatherings, limiting various businesses to decreased occupancies, and closing playground and card rooms. Parks will remain open.
The restrictions go into effect on Monday, Nov. 30, and will last until at least Sunday, Dec. 20.
The county had already ordered a halt to all in-person dining (including outdoor dining) on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
But it seems that was not enough: The LA Times called November's COVID-19 surge "unprecedented" and reported that some hospitals could be "close to capacity in the coming weeks."
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, Malibu had 151 cases of coronavirus, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.