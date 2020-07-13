Update, 3:32 p.m.: Forward progress was stopped on a fire reported burning at Carbon Mesa on Monday, July 13, according to the LA County Fire Department.
The fire was held to approximately one acre.
Crews remained on scene as of 4:03 p.m. and were continuing to work on knockdown.
A quarter-acre of dry brush was burning near the intersection of Carbon Mesa and Carbon Canyon roads in Eastern Malibu on Monday afternoon, July 13, according to alerts from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire, which was first reported at 3:15 p.m., was burning in “light to heavy brush,” according to LACoFD representative Franklin Lopez, and as of 3:26 p.m. was described as .25 acres.
No structures were considered threatened as of 3:36 p.m., Lopez confirmed.
At the time, approximately 115 fire department personnel were on scene battling the small fire, with air support en route.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
