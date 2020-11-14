Saddlerock Ranch, a vineyard high in the Santa Monica Mountains that also functions as a popular wedding and event site, was cited for violating a health officer order on Saturday, Oct. 31, Halloween, according to the LA County Department of Health’s website.
Malibu Wines, a wine-tasting service which is run out of Saddlerock, has its COVID-19 safety procedures posted online. They include requiring all guests to wear masks, capping parties at a maximum of six and closing down indoor services.
Saddlerock representatives were not available to comment at time of publishing.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, the City of Malibu had marked 123 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in the early spring, with three deaths attributed to virus. Countywide, rates of the virus were increasing, with nearly 900 hospitalizations recorded on Tuesday across LA County. Around one month ago, hospitalizations were hovering between 650 and 725.
“It is very important businesses understand, implement and continue to comply with protocols and directives, as they can contribute to increased community transmission when COVID-19 spreads among their employees and customers,” information shared by the county on Tuesday stated. “During Public Health’s recent business compliance checks, inspectors noted the majority of businesses were in compliance with most of the Public Health protocols. However, some businesses failed to ensure employees and patrons were appropriately distanced, patrons were wearing face coverings, and did not post their completed protocols for reopening. From Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, a total of 44 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, hotels and places of worship for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders.”
