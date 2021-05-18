The owner of the Malibu home whose deck collapsed during a party earlier this month is being sued by party-goers who alleged that the deck was a rotting disaster waiting to happen, according to CBS LA. The house was being rented through short-term rental website Vrbo (formerly VRBO).
More than a dozen people fell around 15 feet to the rocky shore below when the deck collapsed on Saturday, May 8. Two people were critically injured. A total of four went to the hospital.
A CBS LA report said that the homeowner, who was not named, had urged her Vrbo guests to get their partying friends to leave the property minutes before the deck fell through.
The homeowner can be heard stating the short-term rental’s rules limiting the number of people permitted at the property in a recording of a phone call obtained by CBS LA; “OK, well, I’m sorry, Maria, we’ll try and get everyone out of here,” the guest can be heard responding.
The CBS LA report also shows photos of the wood beneath the deck as covered in green moss and purportedly rotting.
“The deck was in pretty poor condition. Even if it was six people or one person, nobody should’ve been allowed on that deck,” Attorney Greyson Goody, who is representing the renters, told CBS LA.
The homeowner’s attorney said that the deck was inspected in 2018 and had no rotten wood. The attorney also told CBS LA that the allegations about the deck are false and the renter violated the Vrbo rental agreement by having more than six guests at the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.