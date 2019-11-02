Intermittent lane closures should be expected throughout western Malibu as a city contractor works to replace guardrails damaged and destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.
The project began in September and is expected to run through the end of November 2019, with work scheduled between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The following locations were scheduled to have guardrail replacement work done, according to a City of Malibu alert published in September:
• Encinal Cyn Rd (Avenida Del Mar to Avenida De La Encinal)
• Birdview Ave (Westward Beach Rd to Bluewater Rd)
• Wildlife Rd (Zumirez Dr to Selfridge St)
• Latigo Cyn Rd (PCH to Ocean View Dr)
• Corral Cyn Rd (PCH to Seabreeze Dr)
The City of Malibu website offers an opportunity for residents to subscribe to be notified of alerts and emergencies. Alerts are regularly updated with related information including fire status, traffic, weather updates, potential power shutoffs, school closures and city activity updates, which may also be accessed by visiting malibucity.org/alertcenter.
