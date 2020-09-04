Any Malibu public school student may receive free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday at Webster Elementary School in an ongoing meal service that has been extended through the end of the calendar year.
The free meals are continuing thanks to a waiver that extends the USDA’s free summer meal program through Dec. 31, 2020, or until available USDA funding runs out.
Students may receive the meals regardless of whether they qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. Adults may also take advantage of these meals at reduced prices: $2.75 for breakfast and $4.75 for lunch.
Three other Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools will also provide free breakfasts and lunches: Santa Monica High School, McKinley Elementary and Will Rogers Learning Community in Santa Monica. Service at all four schools is 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
SMMUSD families may go to any of the four locations, even if not enrolled there. The student does not need to be present to receive the meal; a parent or guardian can pick up the meal on the student’s behalf.
At Rogers, McKinley and Webster, students can pick up their meals at the front of the school either right out front or in the drop-off/pick-up drive through. Meals can be picked up at Samohi at the 7th and Michigan gate.
Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in a statement that SMMUSD has been providing meals since school closures in March, calling the program “critical for student learning.”
