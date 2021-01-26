= We are back in the purple tier … the most serious … but things are getting better.
= Outdoor dining is back on the menu this weekend.
= Bruce Silverstein says his “spirituality did not join me” at the last city council meeting … “and for that I apologize.”
= And then doubles down on his quest to fire the city manager.
= Speaker after speaker roasts Silverstein … “find a therapist” urges one.
= Politicians debate what to debate for nearly a half hour … and adjourn at midnight with half the work unfinished.
= An atmospheric river may flood Central California with rain today … maybe flush into Malibu Thursday.
