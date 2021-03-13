Actress Pamela Anderson--a star whose name is synonymous with Southern California sunshine and beaches--is leaving Malibu. She recently listed her Malibu Colony home for $14.9 million.
The home features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, a large pool, avocado, olive and orange groves, and private beach access, according to Architectural Digest.
Born in British Columbia, Canada, the 53-year-old Anderson is most famous for her starring role as C.J. Parker in the ‘90s-era television show “Baywatch.”
She lived in her Malibu Colony home for two decades. The LA Times reported that she purchased it in 2000 for $1.8 million.
She raised her children in Malibu, as well; last year, her son, actor Brandon Thomas Lee, spoke to The Malibu Times about his love for Malibu’s small town feel and what it was like to grow up here.
Anderson plans to move back to Canada, People reported. There, she will live with her husband Dan Hayhurst on her grandmother’s former property on Vancouver Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.