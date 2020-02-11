Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) Sheriff's Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help locating a missing Malibu woman.
According to the LASD, 53-year-old Malibuite Julia Christine Snyder has been missing since Saturday night, Feb. 8. She was last seen outside her home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive, located up Latigo Canyon in Malibu, around 9 p.m.
"Snyder suffers from bipolar disorder and is without medication," information from the sheriff's department stated. "Her family members are very concerned."
No foul play is suspected in the case, according to Sgt. Michael Rodriguez, representing the missing persons detail, who spoke briefly to The Malibu Times on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.
When asked about a possible search and rescue deployment, as Latigo Canyon is located in the Santa Monica Mountains, Rodriguez said, "We’re going to deploy any resources we can, including search and rescue.
"I’m not 100 percent familiar with the terrain,"Rodriguez continued. "I know we have hilly, rural terrain in that area. We’re going to extend our searches ... and we’re in the process of doing that now."
Snyder is described as a white female, 5'7" with blue eyes, long, straight blonde hair and glasses. She was last seen in a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD. Anonymous information can be provided to "Crime Stoppers" at 800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by using the "P3Tips" mobile app. Calls can also be placed to the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.