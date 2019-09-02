Malibu mountain biker Marshall Mullen appeared at Casa Escobar on Saturday, Aug. 24, for a showing of his short film, “Woolsey Through the Eyes of Marshall Mullen,” featuring breathtaking views of the bare Malibu Hills following the fire last November. Also appearing on Saturday was another Malibu local, Brandon Jenner, who performed with his band on the Casa Escobar stage.

