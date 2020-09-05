Trails in Ventura County were closed midday Saturday, Sept. 5, due to the excessive heatwave, according to the Ventura County Fire Department's official Twitter account.
The Ventura County Fire Department rescued multiple overheated and exhausted hikers, often utilizing helicopters, as temperatures hit a high of 99 degrees Fahrenheit in the county. Ventura temperatures were expected to broach 100 degrees tomorrow, Sept. 6.
"Please take care today and do not hike," the Ventura County Fire Department Tweeted. "This is not the weekend to be out on the trails."
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entire state prior to Labor Day Weekend. Weather forecasters were proved right after predicting that the heat wave would "shatter ... numerous records" across the os Angeles area, according to the LA Times.
