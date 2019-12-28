California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has scheduled an insurance workshop to take place at Malibu City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The event, previously announced for Jan. 16, was rescheduled to the later date.
Lara, an elected official who heads up the state’s department of insurance, scheduled the workshop “to offer community members help and information on their wildfire claims and answer fire insurance questions,” according to information provided by the City of Malibu.
The event will begin with a town hall meeting from 6-7 p.m. followed by one-on-one appointments with CA Department of Insurance staff from 7-9 p.m.
“Working through insurance issues is a serious obstacle to many Malibu residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged during the Woolsey Fire, so I hope that anyone having insurance troubles will attend this important event,” Mayor Karen Farrer said in a statement provided by the city. “We thank the California Insurance Commissioner for coming to Malibu to offer direct help to our residents.”
Those interested in scheduling a free, confidential appointment may call 800.927.4357.
Lara, a Democrat, has held office since January 2019.
