A small but dedicated group of about two dozen protestors took to the busy intersection of Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu Civic Center on Monday, May 25—Memorial Day—to bemoan the government’s ongoing Safer at Home order.
With signs displaying slogans such as “Be Free not ‘Safe,’” “Open California” and “Swallow the Red Pill” (a “The Matrix” movie reference that has transformed into a calling card for misogynist and conspiracy theorist online forums), unmasked protestors waived American flags and Donald Trump campaign gear while greeting passing motorists.
According to City Manager Reva Feldman, the group did not obtain a permit for the appearance, but the city was made aware of a social media post describing the planned event.
“The rally is for the purpose of opening up California,” Sherry Goodman, one of the event’s organizers, told The
Malibu
Times.
“We believe in liberty and we enjoy our freedom and we fight for freedom,” Goodman continued, later adding that the rally was not in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
“This isn’t a Trump rally, this is a rally to open up California,” Goodman said.
