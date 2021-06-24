Malibu City Hall will resume normal operations beginning on Monday, June 28, with the exception of public meetings, which have not yet been scheduled to return.
The Monday, June 28, Malibu City Council meeting will be accessible only virtually via Zoom or to watch on YouTube or malibucity.org.
“Public meetings will continue to be virtual until further notice, while plans, budgets and logistics are being examined for how and when to resume in-person public meetings or some hybrid form of virtual/in-person public meetings,” information from the city stated. “Any decision will prioritize public safety and public accessibility and participation.”
In a press release on Tuesday, June 22, the city announced City Hall would be open to the public with normal counter service beginning at noon on the following Monday, 469 days after the building officially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial descent on California. Facemasks will be required for all visitors and for all city employees who are not yet vaccinated.
City Hall will be open for normal operations on Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“It is a great symbol of our progress in fighting the pandemic and returning to our normal lives that it is now safe enough to reopen City Hall for the public, and I can’t wait to see our neighbors and friends there in person after all this time,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a prepared statement provided by the city.
