Point Dume residents are spreading the word: the 20th annual Independence Day Point Dume Parade and Picnic is happening.
The beloved local event is set to begin at 10 a.m., with participants asked to line up at 9:30 a.m. at the parade’s starting place at Birdview and Bluewater. Organizers request donations from participants to help cover permit fees and other festivities including live bands and picnic: $20 per full-sized vehicle, $10 for golf carts and $1 each for bikes, animals and participants joining in on foot. Cash and checks will be accepted.
The parade route runs from Bluewater and Birdview down to the Point Dume Headlands and up Cliffside Drive, making a left at Fernhill and finishing at Malibu Elementary School on Grayfox.
The event is co-sponsored by Point Dume Community Association, Telltale Games and Malibu Custom Carts. “We live the dream. Let’s keep it alive!” a flyer for the event proclaims.
Community member advertises fireworks display
As of Tuesday, June 29, LA County Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Ron Haralson could not confirm whether there was a permit on file for a fireworks show at the Malibu Colony—and there was no record online as of Wednesday afternoon—but a large sign erected outside the entrance to Malibu Colony announced a fireworks show sponsored by local resident Suzan Hughes on July 4.
A representative for Hughes shared that the longtime resident is “a comedian, actress, producer and philanthropist as well as co-found[er of] the Herbalife Family Foundation.” According to her representative, Hughes will be “personally paying for the fireworks, barge, crew and other equipment needed for a show for the community/surrounding area. She will also be providing a radio frequency to tune into a mix of patriotic songs and other types of music for watchers to listen to.”
If permitted, the Colony show would be the only fireworks show currently scheduled to take place in Malibu this year.
The closest permitted fireworks show nearby Malibu is at Calabasas High School, set to take place on July 4.
This story will be updated with confirmation from the fire department. An earlier version of this story stated there would be a fireworks show in Pacific Palisades; that permit is no longer listed on the LA County Fire Department website.
