2020. A new year. A new decade.
Julie Ellerton, The Malibu Times multimedia director, went around Malibu to ask the city's youngest the following question: What's your wish and hope for the future of Malibu (or the world)?
Here are their responses.
Editor's note: Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Brooke Mendelson, 7th grade
“I wish people would take better care of the environment—everyone be cleaner. Throw out their trash instead of letting it go into the ocean, because it makes a mess and stuff. It goes in the ocean and kills our animals.”
Sruli Cunin, 4th grade
“I wish there’d be no fires in the new year.”
Thomas Novak, 7th grade
“I hope in 2020, our environment will get better and there will be less trash in the ocean.”
Sophia Lane Nolte, 6th grade
“Probably, no more cruelty to animals. Maybe consider being a vegetarian; people could still eat meat but maybe find a source where they’re not cruel to animals. And I hope we have a great year!”
Country Wasilweski, 5th grade
“I’m thinking, it would be good for people to stop littering and take care of our earth. Also, stop cutting down trees in the rainforest and treat animals kindly. And a skate park for Malibu!”
Cruise West, preschool
“I hope for a machine that will give me money. And I’ll help save the turtle.”
