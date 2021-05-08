Malibu resident Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold-medal decathlete and “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star, is running for California governor.
Jenner announced on Friday, April 23, that she was launching her bid to take California Governor Gavin Newsom’s spot in Sacramento. The Democratic governor is currently facing a historic recall election, driven largely by dissatisfaction with his handling of the state’s coronavirus response. Newsom’s most significant gaffe happened last November, when he was photographed dining maskless and essentially indoors at the Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurant French Laundry, flaunting rules he himself had imposed.
“For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” Jenner’s website says. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”
Jenner, 71, is a longtime Republican, but in the past, after initially supporting him, she criticized President Donald Trump, taking aim at his stance on gay marriage and trans rights. Jenner is a trans woman and starred in a reality series about her gender transition, though she’s likely best known for her role on the E! Network show “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”
“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor,” Jenner said in a press release.
A Jenner advisor described her to Axios as “socially liberal and fiscally conservative” and not a “Trump Republican.”
Other notable Republicans who have announced they are running for governor include businessman John Cox and San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.
The last time a recall campaign was successful was in 2003, when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Democrat Gray Davis.
Originally from New York, Jenner has lived in Malibu for several years, reportedly above El Pescador State Beach. She last made headlines after her involvement in a deadly multi-vehicle accident near the beach in 2015, charges for which the star later paid $800,000 to settle.
Page Six recently published videos of Jenner pumping gas, accompanied by her dog, wearing a hat emblazoned with the phrase “Caitlyn for California.”
Jenner’s spokespeople said she was set to appear on the Fox News show “Hannity” to discuss her bid for governor on Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m.
