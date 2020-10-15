The following incidents were reported between 9/13-9/25:
9/13-9/14
Shoe steal
A car was broken into while parked at Las Tunas Beach. More than 20 pairs of shoes and a handbag were stolen, amounting to more than $4,500 worth of damages.
9/14
Key crime
A surfer at Surfrider Beach left their keys on top of the car, which were used to enter the vehicle. $1,900 worth of personal items were stolen.
9/15
Package pinched
A package with contents amounting to $780 was stolen off of the porch of a residence on Acero Street.
9/17
Tools taken
Construction tools were stolen from a property site on Foose Road, including two saws and a vacuum amounting to $2,100 worth of damages.
Missing mountain bike
A $2,000 mountain bike was stolen from a pole near the Malibu Pier.
9/25
Wine time
A suspect broke in through the front door of a liquor store on Pacific Coast Highway, which shattered the glass, and then broke into two cabinets and stole several bottles of wine. The stolen wine bottles amounted to $9,000, and the broken glass amounted to $1,000 worth of damage.
Tool thief
Construction tools were stolen from the back of a truck parked in eastern Malibu, resulting in $1,317 worth of damages.
