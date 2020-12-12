Silicon Valley investor Mitch Lasky and his wife Cecilia Barajas paid more than $40 million for two side-by-side properties spanning more than 1.6 acres on Broad Beach. According to Variety, the two houses were offloaded by two different sellers at the same time. The larger property, a Japanese-style compound, went for about $24.9 million. The smaller property next door, a Moroccan-style compound, went for around $15.2 million.
The couple’s main residence is in Atherton, in the Silicon Valley area, where they own a custom-built 11,000-square-foot mansion.
Lasky is a former gaming entrepreneur with a portfolio of gaming companies. He is also a former executive of Activision, the Santa Monica-headquartered interactive entertainment company. In addition, Lasky was one of the original investors in the disappearing-photo messaging service Snapchat, now valued at more than $14 billion, and a general partner at venture capital investment firm Benchmark.
